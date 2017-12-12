We’re On To Cincinatti feat. @JReidDraftScout

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings are 10-3 and looking to bounce back this week at Historic US Bank Stadium against head coach Mike Zimmer’s former squadron, the Cincinnati Bengals. The Vikes hopefully got a wakeup call Sunday against the Panthers. If not, we have some cold hard truths for them on Tell The Truth Tuesday regarding where the Purple stand and what position group is the key to the rest of the season. Plus Jordan Reid (@JReidDraftScout) hops in for his weekly spot to recap the game, dissect the Case Keenum performance, if the time is right for Teddy Bridgewater, and how the Carson Wentz ACL shapes the NFC playoff hunt.