5 Vikings-Saints Things Plus Vikes Over Beers

We start sinking our teeth into the upcoming Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings versus the Crooked New Orleans Saints matchup with 5 Things. Topics include: Are the Vikings better or worse than Week 1, what to do with Sam Bradford, Kyle Rudolph could be an X-factor on Sunday, potential offensive line shakeups, and the #FreeMcKinnon movement. Plus friends of the program Josh Pelto, Andrew Roth, and Ben Theis stop by for some Vikes Over Beers as we relive and rehash the 2009 NFC Title Game and look ahead to Sunday’s revenge game over a few cold ones.