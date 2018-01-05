Bring It Home feat. @JReidDraftScout & Offshore Insiders

Wild Card Weekend is here and the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings will be just like us: sitting on the couch and waiting to see how the Divisional Round shapes up. To help us make some money on the weekend, we brought in our friend Joe Duffy (@Offshoreinsider) to handicap the games and tell us the potential opening lines of the three possible Division Round foes of the Vikings. Plus our man Jordan Reid (@JReidDraftScout) stops by to talk potential offensive line shakeups, Pat Shurmur’s future, the historic Zimmer Hellfire Defense, and more.