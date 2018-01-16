Buffalo Right Seven Heaven feat. Arif Hasan

The Minneapolis Miracle is in the rearview but the afterglow is enough to melt the heart of even the chilliest of Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings fans. To sort through the madness and get us refocused on the prize is Friend Emeritus of the Program Arif Hasan (@ArifHasanNFL). We gabbed about the miracle play, how New Orleans was able to stage the comeback in the first place, the Tebowmania element to Case Keenum, the importance of Andrew Sendejo, and we look ahead to the strengths and weaknesses of the Philadelphia Eagles.