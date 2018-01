Case Keenum found Stefon Diggs and the Vikings won an instant classic over the New Orleans Saints. Matthe Coller and Judd Zulgad do their best to break down own of the most exciting games – and finishes – in NFL postseason history. How the Vikings got to that point; how Keenum always seems to have one more magic answer; how Diggs and Adam Thielen help make this team go; and how the defense performed against future Hall of Fame QB Drew Brees.