Episode 18: Mary Kay Cabot + Eric Galko

NFL Draft Season has begun for 20 teams in the NFL. Starting at the top, Shawn welcomes in Cleveland Browns beat writing legend Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) to talk about the latest front office shakeups with the Browns and their plans for the 1st and 4th overall pick in the upcoming draft. Then Eric Galko (@OptimumScouting) of The Sporting News and Optimum Scouting swings by to talk about the early storylines surrounding the draft process. Plus Darren “Doogie” Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) stops by to talk about the Minnesota Vikings on the bye week awaiting the results of Wild Card Weekend.