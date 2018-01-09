Episode 19: Jeff Duncan + Gary Myers

With the New Orleans Saints heading north to clash with the Minnesota Vikings, Shawn welcomed in Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) of the New Orleans Times Picayune to preview the Divisional Round matchup and talk how this Saints team is 180-degree different than the squad that was dispatched Week 1 at US Bank Stadium. Later Gary Myers (@garymyersNYDN) of the New York Daily News stops in to talk about the latest rumors surrounding the New York Giants and Bill Belichick, plus the future of the signal caller position with Big Blue holding the number two overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.