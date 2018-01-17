Randy Edsall, Stefon Diggs’ college coach, and Wolves trade rumors (ep. 122)

Now that everybody has come down a bit from the Minneapolis Miracle Darren “Doogie” Wolfson returns for another packed full episode of The Scoop! Current UConn head coach and former Maryland head coach Randy Edsall joined the show to share some Stefon Diggs stories. Doogie then discusses whether those Blake Griffin/KAT trade rumors are true, the Gophers adding a familiar name to the Preferred Walk-On list, Twins hot stove talk, and Vikings injury updates. All that and more right here on this edition of The Scoop!