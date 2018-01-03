Who do you replace Jesus with? (ep. 71)

The first taping of the new year is here and the Crafty Rogues return in fine form.

The boys discuss the New Years wedding they both attended before delving into John’s new exercise routines. We then jump straight in to discuss all of the news from the holiday fixtures including City’s winning streak coming to end, Big Sam finally losing a game at Everton, and how close Mark Hughes is to getting sacked. The guys then preview the upcoming EFL and FA Cup matches.

In the second portion of the show Cosgrove and Quinno answer your emails. Cosgrove gets something off his chest in Just Be Cos. Producer Jonathan pops in for the NIFL and A Leauge segment. The guys close the show with another round of Your Choice.

All that and more right here on The Crafty Rogues!