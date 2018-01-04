VIKESIZING feat. Darren Wolfson and Vikes Over Beers

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings have a few days off while they wait to see who will be coming into Historic US Bank Stadium January 14th for the Divisional Round. With extra time to stew, the major topics include if Vikings coordinators Pat Shurmur and George Edwards will be holstering challenge flags in 2018. For the rumors around that, we brought in the man Darren “Doogie” Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) of The Scoop Podcast to iron out the latest and who would be the heir apparent in each situation. Plus we head to the bar for some Vikes Over Beers with Josh Pelto (@JoshPelto) and Andrew Roth (@sandrewroth).