Vikings Working The Sideline Pass feat. Shawn Zobel

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings have to wait a week to find out who they’ll be facing in the Divisional Round. Fortunately (unfortunately?) that gives Vikings fans a week to stew and argue over trivial things. Great content for us though! Friend of the Program Shawn Zobel (@ShawnZobel) — host of the Football Headquarters Podcast — on the show to talk about the Purple preparing for the playoffs, the historic Zimmer Hellfire Defense, whether or not we should trust Case Keenum, nepotism in the NFL, and his latest NFL Draft project The Sideline Pass.