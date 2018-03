Roll into the holiday weekend with some Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings personnel and NFL Draft insights. Jordan Reid (@JReidDraftScout) swings by to talk wide receiver prospects and Darren “Doogie” Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) of The Scoop chimes in on draft visits and free agent additions the Vikes have made recently, the future of Adam Zimmer, and steam from Gophers Pro Day.