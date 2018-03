We almost didn’t make it in this week but Doogie was able to get enough of his voice together for episode 135 of The Scoop! On this week’s episode Darren “Doogie” Wolfson is joined by Mike Guentzel to discuss the Gophers hockey season, head coach Don Lucia stepping down, and his own interest in the vacancy. We’ve also got plenty of notes on the Vikings, Gophers, Twins, and much more. Find it all right here on this edition of The Scoop!