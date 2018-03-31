Report: Top prospects Nick Gordon and Stephen Gonsalves assigned to Double-A Chattanooga

Infielder Nick Gordon and pitcher Stephen Gonsalves, two of the top prospects in the Twins organization, will begin the season at Double-A Chattanooga, according to a tweet from the Star Tribune’s La Velle E. Neal III.

This may come as a surprise to Twins fans. The prevailing assumption among many was that Gordon and Gonsalves would begin the year with Triple-A Rochester. Gordon spent all of 2017 at Double-A Chattanooga, hitting .270/.341/.408 in 122 games. He’s advanced one level, and stayed at that level, each year, but that doesn’t appear to be the case this season.

Gonsalves spent the second half of 2016 and first half of 2017 in Chattanooga, posting a 1.82 ERA in 2016 and 2.68 ERA in 2017. He received a late-season promotion to Rochester in 2017, where he had a 5.56 ERA in 22.2 innings.

There are a few different ways to interpret this. The first is that Derek Falvey and Thad Levine aren’t overly-concerned with which level of the high-minors their top prospects are at. Double-A is generally thought of as more prospect-rich than Triple-A, so it’s possible they simply want both those players to continue to develop there. If a need arises for either, it’s certainly plausible either could be called up from Double-A.

The second is they want to avoid both players playing in the frigid Rochester weather to begin the season. Rochester generally experiences a fair amount of weather-related delays in the first month of the season, along with temperatures in the 40s. Chattanooga, of course, is a much milder climate. This cold weather may be particularly concerning for pitchers. Trevor May said in spring training that the cold weather in Rochester factored in to when he’d begin pitching in rehab games there. The Twins are assigning fellow top pitching prospect Fernando Romero to Rochester, however, according to Neal.

The third is that they don’t view Gordon or Gonsalves as particularly close to the big leagues. Gordon sticking at shortstop is still up for debate, and the Twins played him a fair amount at second base in spring training. If they want to continue to develop him at second, they may feel a lower level is better suited to continue that development.

Gonsalves struggled in a small sample size in Triple-A, which may have contributed to the move.

“When you look at young pitchers transitioning through the minor leagues, you want to see guys hit certain benchmarks, in terms of innings, pitching at certain levels, fighting through the last stages of a long season,” Falvey said last year. “And Stephen, since he’s transitioned to Triple-A, we’ve seen a little bit of both.”

It seems unlikely either Gonsalves or Gordon will stay at Double-A too long if they both perform well. Either way, it’s an interesting decision, though whether it should be seen as an indication that they’re further away from the big leagues than they would be if they started at Triple-A is an open question.