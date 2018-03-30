Tom Compton and Caleb Truax (ep. 136)

Spring is just around the corner and that means it’s time for some spring cleaning on the Doogie notebook. First up this week Darren “Doogie” Wolfson is joined by new Vikings OL Tom Compton who discusses his role in the offense and his close relationship with fellow new Viking Kirk Cousins. Sticking with the Vikings Doogie drops some Vikings/NFL Draft notes. Doogie is then joined by IBF super-middleweight champion and Osseo native Caleb Truax who has a huge rematch against James Degale coming up next Saturday. All that and more on this weeks edition of The Scoop!