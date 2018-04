It’s finally here. We brought in Michael Kist (@MichaelKistNFL) of Bleeding Green Nation (yes, I know) and Inside the Pylon to chat about today’s NFL Draft, the Eagles and the Vikings competing for slot cornerbacks, if Michigan defensive tackle Maurice Hurst’s heart issues will cost him, ranking the interior offensive linemen, and what’s the ONE player he’d be annoyed (as an Eagles fan) if the Vikings land.