Darren “Doogie” Wolfson drops episode 140 of The Scoop podcast at just the perfect time with plenty to discuss. Doogie is joined by the new Gophers Women’s Basketball coach Lindsay Whalen. Channel 5’s Joe Schmit talks with Wild defenseman Ryan Suter. Doogie also has scoops on a name potentially attached to Whalens staff as well as possibly another departure from Men’s basketball coach Richard Pitino’s staff. All that right here on this edition of The Scoop.