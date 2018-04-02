LISTEN NOW
SportsWire
Listen
Listen Live
On Demand
Podcast Center
Sportswire Audio
Shows
Full Schedule
Mackey & Judd
Garage Logic
SportsTalk
The Ride with Reusse
The Beer Show
Saturday SportsTalk
Sunday SportsTalk
Tee Time
The Great Outdoors
Vikings Vent Line
Station
Contests
Station Events
Community Events
Station Photo Galleries
Affiliate Network
Station History
Careers
Contact Us
Connect
1500 ESPN Mobile App
SportsWire Daily Email
1500 ESPN News & Notes
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Vine
TuneIn
Snap1500
Deals
1500 ESPN Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up for E-Deals
Rewards
Sportswire
Vikings
Twins
Wolves
Wild
Gophers
MN United FC
SportsWire Daily Email
Local Sports Calendar
Sportswire Feeds
Live Events
Stories
Photo Galleries
Audio
Video
Featured
Here’s a hot take: Post columnist picks Twins to go to the World Series
Adam Thielen talks Kirk Cousins, pizza, The Bachelor, Randy Moss and more (ep. 309)
Clear of Rodney and Puck, Joe Mauer could catch Harmon Killebrew on this all-time Twins list
Sportswire
Vikings
Twins
Wolves
Wild
Gophers
MN United FC
SportsWire Daily Email
Local Sports Calendar
Sportswire Feeds
Live Events
Stories
Photo Galleries
Audio
Video
Listen
Listen Live
On Demand
Podcast Center
Sportswire Audio
Shows
Full Schedule
Mackey & Judd
Garage Logic
SportsTalk
The Ride with Reusse
The Beer Show
Saturday SportsTalk
Sunday SportsTalk
Tee Time
The Great Outdoors
Vikings Vent Line
Station
Contests
Station Events
Community Events
Station Photo Galleries
Affiliate Network
Station History
Careers
Contact Us
Connect
1500 ESPN Mobile App
SportsWire Daily Email
1500 ESPN News & Notes
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Vine
TuneIn
Snap1500
Deals
1500 ESPN Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up for E-Deals
Rewards
News
Previous Story
How should we interpret Double-A assignment for Nick Gordon and Stephen Gonsalves?
New 2018 Target Field Food (PHOTOS)
It might not seem like baseball weather, but this new Target Field food helps....
Topics:
Twins
Twins Photo Gallery
Recommended
Latest
BONUS: The controversy over The Bunt is absurd; Berrios dominates O’s
Jose Berrios is really good at pitching (ep. 170)
Zulgad: Twins look silly for taking offense after bunt by Orioles catcher
Zulgad: Wild appear to have been dealt devastating blow with injury to Ryan Suter
Where does Kendall Wright fit with the Vikings’ offense? (ep. 310)
NFL announces dates for Vikings offseason workouts
1500ESPN draft simulation, Part 2: The first three rounds
Zulgad: Twins look silly for taking offense after bunt by Orioles catcher
Spinning a gem: 5 numbers that illustrate dominant first outing for J.O. Berrios
Zulgad: Wild appear to have been dealt devastating blow with injury to Ryan Suter
PHOTO GALLERIES
Josh Arnold Photo Gallery