The first round of the NFL Draft has come and gone and Draft weekend is underway and that means Doogie drops a draft/football heavy episode of The Scoop Podcast. Doogie is joined by Chanhassen native and new Detroit Lion Frank Ragnow. Doogie also has intel on just how bad the Vikings wanted Ragnow. Also, on this episode Doogie talks with new Gopher commit Jonathan Mann of Rosemount High School.