NFL Draft Week Primer feat. Matt Waldman

Adding fuel to your NFL Draft Week flames, we brought in Friend of the Program Matt Waldman (@MattWaldman) of The Rookie Scouting Portfolio and Football Guys to break down the two polarizing quarterback prospects (Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson), give me a mid-late round tight end, wide receiver, and running back that could help the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings Day 3, and his FAVORITE skill position sleeper of the draft. Plus I open the show with some choice thoughts on Vikings general manager Rick Spielman.