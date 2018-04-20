LISTEN NOW

News

Previous Story Mining the Minors: Gonsalves pitching well, and an intriguing first start from Kohl Stewart

Stuff You Should Know About: Stomping on The Process

By Mackey & Judd April 20, 2018 6:54 am
Jan 3, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts after being fouled against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Intentionally stepping on Joel Embiid’s mask? Not cool.

 

John Tortorella wasn’t too happy last night.

 

Check out this great meltdown from Boston announcer Jack Edwards from a few nights ago.

 

Evan Gattis really screwed up.

 

But at least Gattis didn’t screw up as bad as this guy.

Topics:
Evan Gattis Jack Edwards Joel Embiid John Tortorella Justise Winslow Mackey & Judd Stuff



News

Previous Story Mining the Minors: Gonsalves pitching well, and an intriguing first start from Kohl Stewart