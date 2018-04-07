Position-by-position, who’s first in line for a call-up to the Twins?

While much is made of the season-opening roster, we know that no team will get through the year with the same 25 players.

Last season, the Twins used 53 players on their way to a wild card berth, including 36 on the pitching side. With that in mind, and with the rosters now set on the minor league side, let’s take a look at who may be first in line for a promotion to Minnesota.

Catcher

Bobby Wilson (Rochester)

Wilson is a quintessential third catcher. Over the past nine seasons, he’s split his time between the Majors and Triple-A, last appearing in a big league game in 2016. In 849 MLB plate appearances, he owns a .214/.268/.319 career line. Wilson has experience and is thought of as a good defensive catcher, but he’s pretty limited in what he can provide offensively.

Others: Willians Astudillo, Jordan Pacheco

First base/DH

Kennys Vargas (Rochester)

Vargas had quite the journey over the past three weeks. After being DFA’d by the Twins, he spent about 48 hours on the Reds’ roster, before being DFA’d again and getting reclaimed by the Twins. Minnesota was able to get him through waivers the second time around, and he now finds himself back in Rochester and off the 40-man roster. Tough deal for Vargas, but good for the Twins, who will likely call on his bat at some point this season. Vargas is a career .252/.311/.437 hitter in parts of four major league seasons.

Others: Brock Stassi, Brent Rooker

Middle infield

Gregorio Petit (Rochester)

Like Wilson, Petit is in his 30s and has been a Quadruple-A player through much of his career. He’s spent most of the past ten seasons in Triple-A, but has gotten into 171 big league games, hitting .249/.291/.353 in 426 plate appearances. Petit last saw time in the Majors in 2016 with the Angels. He can play around the diamond and provides nice depth, but is more or less a replacement-level player.

Taylor Featherston (Rochester)

Like Petit, Featherston has been up and down in his career, and can play multiple positions in the infield. He came up in the Angels system, and played 101 games in his age-25 season with the big club. He struggled mightily at the plate, hitting .162/.212/.247 that year. He spent most of the last two seasons at Triple-A.

Nick Gordon (Chattanooga)

Gordon, as one of the Twins’ top prospects, has a very different profile than Petit and Featherston. The guess here is those two would be called upon if a short-term need arises. If the Twins suffered multiple serious injuries in their middle infield and needed a full-time replacement, it’s possible they’d turn to the talented Gordon this year. More likely, they’ll let him develop in the high-minors, and call him up in September or the beginning of 2019.

Others: Ryan Walker

Third base

Leonardo Reginatto (Rochester)

The Twins don’t have a clear replacement for Miguel Sano in the Minors. Reginatto had a nice year for Rochester in 2017, hitting .303/.369/.390. He’s in his age-28 season, though, and has never appeared in the big leagues. If Sano got injured, the more likely solution would be to call up Petit or Featherston, move Eduardo Escobar to third, and hand over the shortstop job to Ehire Adrianza. Jorge Polanco’s PED suspension has put the Twins in a bit of a tight spot in terms of their infield depth.

Outfield

Zack Granite (Rochester)

Granite just missed making the roster this spring, getting beaten out by Ryan LaMarre. Granite is on the 40-man roster, and saw time with the Twins last year, hitting .237/.321/.290 in 107 plate appearances. He provides speed off the bench, and can play all three outfield positions well. Assuming he stays healthy and puts up solid numbers again in Triple-A, there’s a good chance he’ll get more big league time this season.

Jake Cave (Rochester)

Acquired from the Yankees this spring, Cave is an interesting prospect. Across Double-A and Triple-A last year, he hit .305/.351/.542 in his age-24 season. Like Granite, Cave can play all three outfield positions, and is on the 40-man roster. Granite stuck with the Twins in spring training longer than Cave, so he may be first in line for a call-up, but if Cave hits well again to start the season he’s an interesting option for the Twins.

LaMonte Wade (Chattanooga)

Wade is one of the more intriguing prospects in the Twins’ system, because of his elite ability to get on base. With a career OBP of .403, he’s demonstrated a refined approach at the plate throughout his minor league career. He’s generally viewed as more of a corner outfielder, though he’s seen time in center field and started there Opening Day for the Lookouts. Like Gordon, Wade isn’t on the 40-man and probably wouldn’t be the Twins’ first choice for a bench role or short-term call-up, but if he repeats his success again this season he could be in line for a September call-up.

Others: Nick Buss

Starting pitchers

(Note: I’m not including Phil Hughes here, who may be activated from the disabled list in time to start Wednesday.)

Aaron Slegers (Rochester)

Slegers got the nod for the Opening Day start in Rochester, suggesting he may be first in line if the Twins need a starter. He had a very good year in Triple-A last season, with a 3.40 ERA, 19.2% strikeout rate and 4.7% walk rate. That performance earned him a promotion to Minnesota, where he had a 6.46 ERA in 15.1 innings. Slegers doesn’t have the upside of some others on this list, but he’s on the 40-man roster and a good candidate to make a spot start, perhaps in a doubleheader.

Adalberto Mejia (Rochester)

Mejia spent most of 2017 in the Twins’ rotation. He had a 4.50 ERA, 19.2% strikeout rate and 9.9% walk rate in 21 starts. Command issues led to him rarely pitching deep in games, and the Twins likely want to see improvement there before he earns another call-up.

Fernando Romero (Rochester)

As arguably the Twins’ top pitching prospect, Romero likely won’t be rushed to the Majors or get called up for a spot start. It’s noteworthy, though, that they started him at Triple-A, while fellow top prospect Stephen Gonsalves got sent back to Double-A. Romero has electric stuff and a high ceiling, though durability is a concern. There’s talk of him potentially transitioning to the bullpen, where his high-90s fastball would play up. He could make it to Minnesota as a starter or reliever this season, though likely not until the second half.

Others: Stephen Gonsalves, Zack Littell

Relievers

Alan Busenitz (Rochester)

Following an outstanding year in Triple-A and the big leagues last year, Busenitz was the victim of a numbers crunch this spring. There’s a good chance he’ll be the first reliever called up this season, and if Rule 5 pick Tyler Kinley struggles and gets sent back to the Marlins, Busenitz is the logical replacement.

Tyler Duffey (Rochester)

After spending most of the past two and a half years in Minnesota, Duffey finds himself back in Rochester, where he’ll pitch as a long man. Like Busenitz, Duffey has a good chance to see ample time in the Majors, likely in a multi-inning role.

John Curtiss (Rochester)

Curtiss pitched his way to the big leagues last season, putting up outstanding numbers in Double-A and Triple-A before earning the late-season promotion. He’s probably a little further down the food chain than Busenitz and Duffey, but he’s on the 40-man and has a chance to pitch his way back to Minnesota again.

Jake Reed (Rochester)

Unlike the first three on this list, Reed isn’t on the 40-man, which complicates his situation. With a big fastball and good strikeout numbers, he has the ability to get big league hitters out. Limiting walks will be a key.

Tyler Jay (Chattanooga)

Jay is the wild card of the bunch. The former top prospect had an injury-plagued first three years in the Minors. When healthy, Jay features a mid-90s fastball and devastating slider. If he’s healthy and effective in Double-A, he could be an impact arm for Minnesota as soon as this year.

Others: Dietrich Enns, Mason Melotakis, D.J. Baxendale