One week. Less than one week. Wooo. The NFL Draft is (finally) almost here. We welcomed in our resident scout Jordan Reid (@JReidDraftScout) to discuss his Big Board and the 2018 Minnesota Vikings schedule release. Plus Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) of The Scoop rings in to talk about the Eric Kendricks extension, who’s next to get paid, and any draft steam he’s hearing.