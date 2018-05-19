Four Lynx storylines heading into opener vs. Sparks

The Minnesota Lynx open their season Sunday against the Los Angeles Sparks in a rematch of the last two WNBA Finals. Here are five stories that will be worth watching…

The WNBA’s Celtics-Lakers

In a conference call with the Twin Cities media last week, Los Angeles Sparks star Candace Parker compared Lynx-Sparks to Celtics-Lakers. Generally it’s not a great idea to make WNBA/NBA comparisons, but this one is apt. Not only have the Lynx and Sparks matched up in the last two Finals and come away with one trophy each, they have played 16 times over the past two seasons and each team has won eight games. Maya Moore, Sylvia Fowles and Parker have won MVP honors during their careers and the both teams are stocked with numerous All-Stars. Any time these two teams play, it’s worth watching, even if it’s just Game 1.

Unfortunately Parker is not expected to play due to a back injury.

The crowd

You won’t find another market that supports its WNBA team the way the Twin Cities come out for the Lynx. Despite playing last year at Xcel Energy Center and the playoffs in Williams Arena, the Lynx still averaged more than 10,000 fans. It appears the top level of Target Center will be open for fans to watch another banner raised to the rafters. Prior to the game, the Lynx will receive their championship rings. This year they are looking to become the first WNBA team to win five titles.

New faces

The Lynx added two players who could have a significant impact on the 2018 season: Danielle Robinson and Tanisha Wright. Both are known as lockdown defensive players who can score when called upon. Robinson averages 9.7 points, 4.7 assists and 1.2 steals per game for her career and Wright averages 7.7 points and 3.1 assists per game. Newcomer Lynette Kizer gives the Lynx a backup center. All three are expected to have roles off the bench.

Age and Gophers coach, Lindsay Whalen

While the WNBA is not run by youth, the Lynx are one of the older teams in the league with highly experienced players at each positions. Moore is the youngest starter at 28 years old. Lindsay Whalen, 36, will be playing for the Lynx as well as preparing to coach the Gophers’ basketball team. Last year coach Cheryl Reeve dialed back here minutes to 23 per game from around 30/game in her prime. It’s likely we will see Robinson take some pressure off Whalen to carry a hefty load.