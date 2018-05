It’s May. That means it’s the perfect time to talk about the Minnesota Vikings 53-man roster projections! Our resident scout Jordan Reid (@JReidDraftScout) swung in to chat about some of the undrafted free agent rookies that could make some noise at training camp (besides Herc and Holton Hill). Plus Darren “Doogie” Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) calls in to talk about who impressed at rookie mini-camp and takes a gander at my EARLY roster projection.