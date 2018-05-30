Latavius Murray, Casey Mittelstadt, and Tucker Hibbert (ep. 150)

We’ve made it to episode 150 and we’re bringing plenty of guests for this edition of The Scoop! Vikings running back Latavius Murray joins Doogie. Minnesota native and former Gopher, and now current Buffalo Sabre, Casey Mittelstadt stops by. We round out the guests with current Minnesota resident and 14-time Winter X-Games medalist Tucker Hibbert. Doogie has plenty of notes on the Vikings, Wolves, and Twins as well as local NBA and MLB draft prospects. All that right here on episode 150 of The Scoop podcast!