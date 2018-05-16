Lynx dominate annual GM poll, but aren’t voted to repeat

Considering their star power and sustained success, it should come as no surprise that the Minnesota Lynx received high praise from their WNBA peers in the league’s annual GM poll. But the top decision makers believe Minnesota’s biggest rival will be champions.

In the poll, 33 percent of GMs predicted the Los Angeles Sparks would get redemption for last year’s loss to the Lynx, while 25 percent picked Minnesota to be back in the title. Half of those polled figured the Sparks to have a better regular season record.

While they may have been slighted on the title prediction, the Lynx got plenty of love in other areas. Maya Moore was tabbed as the favorite to win MVP and voted the player GMs would most want in the entire league to take the last shot in a game. Maya received 33 percent of the vote.

Lindsay Whalen received a shoutout as the player voted most likely make the best head coach. Of course, Whalen will put that to the test soon as she takes over the Minnesota Gophers’ women’s basketball program.

Head coach Cheryl Reeve was tabbed as the league’s top coach, getting 50 percent of the votes.