To take you into the long Memorial Day Weekend, we’ve got our resident scout Jordan Reid (@JReidDraftScout) of Inside the Pylon to chat about Minnesota Vikings OTAs, Anthony Barr’s contract, and the glories of Dalvin Cook returning this season. Plus Vikes Over Beers with Andrew Roth (@sandrewroth) and Josh Pelto (@joshpelto) straight from the Blue Door Pub!