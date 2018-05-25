Take the lime out of his water (ep. 91)

We had a season preview with Carl. We had a mid season review with Carl. Now it’s time for the post season review with Carl Craig on this edition of The Craft Rogues! The guys do a bit of catching up and previewing of the Champions League and Promotion Playoff Finals before jumping into the big team by team review of the 2017-18 Premier League season. All that and more on this weeks episode of The Crafty Rogues!

***Producers note: We recorded this episode last week (after we recorded episode 90) so we discuss certain job openings, that are now filled, as if they weren’t filled.***