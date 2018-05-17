LISTEN NOW

Vikings Final Fantasy VII feat. Marcas Grant of NFL Fantasy

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings are primed to have a fantasy relevant offense at all levels in 2018. Adding offensive genius John DeFlippo and perennial 4000 yard thrower of the football Kirk Cousins to a squad with electric wide receivers Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs, the return of dynamic Dalvin Cook, and Kyle Rudolph is also a player. To analyze all the fantasy angles, we brought in Friend of the Program Marcas Grant (@MarcasG) of NFL.com Fantasy to chat about who/where/why some Vikes will be worth grabbing in your leagues this year. Plus Vikes Over Beers with Josh Pelto and Andrew Roth!

