Will the Minnesota Vikings offensive line be a liability for the squad in 2018? I asked Jim Sannes (@JimSannes) of NumberFire just that and more about the Purple Plowers look to keep Kirk Cousins clean this season. Plus Andrew Roth (@sandrewroth) and Josh Pelto (@JoshPelto) join me at the Blue Door Pub for some Vikes Over Beers discussing OTAs, Anthony Barr being back, and the Mychal Kendricks courtship continues.