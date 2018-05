Do the Twins need to trade for a catcher now that Jason Castro is done for the season? Derek Wetmore thinks so, and we talked about it this week on the Facebook Live show.

Jason Castro’s backups are good at some things but are they good enough to help a team to the playoffs? Who would make sense for the Twins if they do go the trade route?

Also, some fun with the Media Guide Game — Jim Thome and Jack Morris.

And Stat of the Week involving Trevor May.