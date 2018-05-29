Zulgad: NHL misses opportunity to make example of Caps’ Tom Wilson

The Stanley Cup Finals matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and Washington Capitals provides some terrific storylines.

The Golden Knights, an expansion team with a collection of players that other teams didn’t want, have done the unthinkable by getting to the finals. The Capitals are playing this late in the spring for the first time since 1998, giving veteran Alexander Ovechkin an opportunity to finally get his name on the Cup.

Vegas’ 6-4 victory on Monday night in Game 1 was everything NHL commissioner Gary Bettman and his league could have wanted, with the Golden Knights elaborate pregame festivities aired by NBC and the two teams playing a game in which the lead changed hands a single-game Cup record four times.

Going up against Game 7 of the NBA Western Conference finals between Golden State and Houston might not have been ideal, but plenty of sports fans were hooked on an extremely compelling hockey game that featured plenty of offense.

There was, however, one major problem and the NHL, given an opportunity to address it on Tuesday, failed in a big way.

USA Today reported that Washington forward Tom Wilson will not be suspended for his shoulder-to-shoulder blindside and late hit on Golden Knights star forward Jonathan Marchessault in the third period. The hit resulted in Wilson receiving an interference penalty after a long conference by the officials.

Tom Wilson hit on Jonathan Marchessault pic.twitter.com/2pTxEGzG7B — Jeff Veillette (@JeffVeillette) May 29, 2018

It should have been more. Much more.

The USA Today story pointed out that the NHL, as a general rule, has not suspended players in the past for an interference call unless there was head contact or the victim suffered an injury. Marchessault had to enter concussion protocol immediately after the hit, but returned to the game and was able to talk to reporters afterward.

I don’t care.

The NHL’s department of player safety had an opportunity to send a big-time message here to everyone who was watching, including non-hockey fans, about the fact the league is serious about cleaning up this type of stuff. Wilson would have been the perfect guy to make an example of given his past.

That example should have been a ban for the remainder of the finals.

This is a guy who was suspended by the NHL office twice in the preseason and sat out for the first four games of the season.

Wilson’s hit on Pittsburgh defenseman Brian Dumoulin in Game 2 of the second-round series between the teams drew scrutiny — Wilson’s shoulder hit Dumoulin in the head but the NHL ruled Dumoulin changed the position of his head at the last second — but when Wilson’s check broke Zach Aston-Reese’s jaw and left the forward with a concussion in Game 3 that got Wilson a three-game ban.

That also came after Wilson’s hit on Alex Wennberg in Game 1 of the first round left the Columbus forward injured and got a closer look from the department of player safety. No suspension was handed down because it could not be determined whether Wennberg’s head was the main point of contact for Wilson’s hit.

Wilson is an important player for the Capitals. He had a goal on Monday night in Vegas and has four goals and nine assists in 17 playoff games. That would have made the lengthy suspension of Wilson all the more impactful. Guys like Wilson, who too often hit with intent to injure, are worse than the now extinct goons.

Those guys were out there to fight and often picked on players their own size. Wilson’s hits have no place in a game that is now focused on speed and skill and in which concussions have to be considered a concern. It won’t be surprising if another Wilson hit in this series draws the attention of the league.

If the NHL had ended Wilson’s season on Tuesday there would have been plenty of upset Caps and old-school time fans. But there also would have been many who would have credited the NHL with taking a positive step toward eliminating the garbage hits Wilson seems to enjoy dishing out.

Consider this a lost opportunity for Bettman and his league. And if you play for the Golden Knights, watch your back the next time Wilson takes the ice.