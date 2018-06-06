LISTEN NOW
SportsWire
Listen
Listen Live
On Demand
Podcast Center
Sportswire Audio
Shows
Full Schedule
Mackey & Judd
Garage Logic
SportsTalk
The Ride with Reusse
The Beer Show
Saturday SportsTalk
Sunday SportsTalk
Tee Time
The Great Outdoors
Vikings Vent Line
Station
Contests
Station Events
Community Events
Station Photo Galleries
Affiliate Network
Station History
Careers
Contact Us
Connect
1500 ESPN Mobile App
SportsWire Daily Email
1500 ESPN News & Notes
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Vine
TuneIn
Snap1500
Deals
1500 ESPN Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up for E-Deals
Rewards
Sportswire
Vikings
Twins
Wolves
Wild
Gophers
MN United FC
SportsWire Daily Email
Local Sports Calendar
Sportswire Feeds
Live Events
Stories
Photo Galleries
Audio
Video
Featured
Is Kirk Cousins still an underdog?
Meet the quarterback guru who pushed Kirk Cousins over the top
Ranking every quarterback the Vikings face this season
Sportswire
Vikings
Twins
Wolves
Wild
Gophers
MN United FC
SportsWire Daily Email
Local Sports Calendar
Sportswire Feeds
Live Events
Stories
Photo Galleries
Audio
Video
Listen
Listen Live
On Demand
Podcast Center
Sportswire Audio
Shows
Full Schedule
Mackey & Judd
Garage Logic
SportsTalk
The Ride with Reusse
The Beer Show
Saturday SportsTalk
Sunday SportsTalk
Tee Time
The Great Outdoors
Vikings Vent Line
Station
Contests
Station Events
Community Events
Station Photo Galleries
Affiliate Network
Station History
Careers
Contact Us
Connect
1500 ESPN Mobile App
SportsWire Daily Email
1500 ESPN News & Notes
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Vine
TuneIn
Snap1500
Deals
1500 ESPN Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up for E-Deals
Rewards
News
Previous Story
NEW 2018 Minnesota State Fair Foods
6/22 Fri Hr 2: At O’Gara’s for Back to the 50’s!
Hour 2 with Joe and the crew at O’Gara’s on the State Fair Grounds for the MSRA Back to the 50’s!
Topics:
News
Recommended
Latest
Wolves use 20th pick to draft Josh Okogie; then OSU’s Keita Bates-Diop in Round 2
What did Tom Thibodeau like about Josh Okogie?
There are some concerns over Wolves’ pick Josh Okogie — but also a lot to like
Rough day: Rosario sits with sore shoulder, Escobar suffers bruised elbow after being hit by pitch
Zulgad: Twins’ decision not to extend Brian Dozier looks like a wise one
There are some concerns over Wolves’ pick Josh Okogie — but also a lot to like
What did Tom Thibodeau like about Josh Okogie?
Wolves use 20th pick to draft Josh Okogie; then OSU’s Keita Bates-Diop in Round 2
Wild will open 2018-19 season in Colorado; face Vegas in home opener
Here’s who the Twins could call up if they decide to make a change at catcher
News
Previous Story
NEW 2018 Minnesota State Fair Foods