LISTEN NOW

News

Previous Story Zulgad: NHL misses opportunity to make example of Caps’ Tom Wilson Next Story The Loons should take the U.S. Open Cup seriously

6/6 Patrick tells a story about his pool and an incident. It’s pretty damn good. Give it a listen.

Patrick’s pool story has no equal. Will his liner survive? Ummm

Topics:
News



News

Previous Story Zulgad: NHL misses opportunity to make example of Caps’ Tom Wilson Next Story The Loons should take the U.S. Open Cup seriously