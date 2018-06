The Twins are investing in getting Buxton and Sano back on track. The two have fallen off the star track, and that’s bad news for the 2018 season. But the Twins are committed to getting more out of the two former top prospects, and that could be great news for the rest of this season and beyond.

Derek Wetmore joins Judd Zulgad and Matthew Coller in the 1500ESPN studios to talk about the Twins and their approach to “fixing” Sano and Buxton.