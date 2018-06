The Wolves and Kings are more like each other than we may realize. Manny Hill and Derek James talk with Brad Geiser (@therealbradg) from sactownroyalty.com on the similar dynamics between the two franchises. Brad talks about why he’s still a huge fan of DeMarcus Cousins despite Boogie being elsewhere now, and even asks Manny and Derek why the vibe with the Wolves is so negative even though the playoff drought is over.