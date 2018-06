It only comes around every four years and it’s finally here! This is the special Crafty Rogues World Cup Preview. With special guest Carl Craig the guys, John Cosgrove and Stephen Quinn, break down the World Cup group by group. They also pick their biggest disappointments, shocks, Player of the Tournament, the Golden Boot, their final four, and of course the winner. All that and much more on this edition of The Crafty Rogues!