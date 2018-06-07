I’ve Got a Good Feeling About John Solo feat. John Barchard + #VikesOverBeers!

Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings fans are starting to get a glimpse of the John DeFilippo magic, so we brought in someone who has seen the whole show in Friend of the Program John Barchard (@JohnBarchard) of Bleeding Green Nation and Sports Radio WIP in Philly. We talked about what JDF brings to the table as an offensive mind, how he could elevate Kirk Cousins, and I asked John if he thinks the Eagles win the Super Bowl last year without JDF working so closely with Carson Wentz and Nick “Fluke” Foles. Plus Andrew Roth (@sandrewroth) and Josh Pelto (@JoshPelto) at The Blue Door Pub for some Vikes Over Beers!