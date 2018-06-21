Kitty likes to scratch (ep. 95)

John just landed back from New Orleans in time to start recording this weeks edition of The Crafty Rogues. We’ll discuss John’s week in the Big Easy, a little football tournament happening in Russia right now, and the Ulster Final. John Cosgrove and Stephen Quinn, the Crafty Rogues, also get into some transfer rumors making the rounds, answering your emails, and getting things off of John’s chest in Just Be Cos. Before we wrap the show Producer Jonathan stops in for an MLS update. We close talking about what makes a great city. All that and more on this edition of The Crafty Rogues!