The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings’ mandatory mini camp is upon us. To chat about the storylines eminating from Eagan, we brought in Josh Pelto (@JoshPelto) and Blue Door Garrett to cut things up over some #VikesOverBeers. Plus Friend of the Program and Packers apologist Alex Gelhar (@AlexGelhar) of NFL Fantasy Live stop by to chat about his beloved Green Bay squadron and how the NFC North is shaping up in 2018.