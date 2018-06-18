It’s official: PGA Tour event will be held at TPC Twin Cities starting in 2019

The Twin Cities is back on the regular PGA Tour schedule for the first time since 1969.

Tour officials and 3M announced a seven-year agreement on Monday that will bring a PGA stop to the TPC Twin Cities in Blaine for a new FedExCup season event stating next summer. Dates for the 3M Open will be announced in the coming weeks as the 2018-19 schedule is set.

The Champions Tour event held at the TPC Twin Cities will be contested for the last time from Aug. 3-5. That event started in 1993.

The 3M Open will be the first official PGA Tour event in Minnesota since the 2009 PGA Championship.