The heroic efforts of Eddie Rosario and Eduardo Escobar (ep. 177)

Eddie Rosario and Eduardo Escobar are having career years. Rosario, specifically, has proven us to be wrong about his free-swinging ways, as he’s improved his approach and turned himself into an all-star caliber player.

Phil Mackey and Derek Wetmore discuss Rosario, Escobar, Miguel Sano, Byron Buxton, Nick Gordon, Jorge Polanco, Ehire Adrianza, Mitch Garver, Bobby Wilson and other Twins in this week’s episode. The stat of the week features a guy who could play shortstop for the Twins right now — if they wanted him to.