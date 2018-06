Matthew Coller and Pro Football Focus analyst Eric Eager dig into one executive’s claim that Kirk Cousins isn’t a “finisher.” How does he perform when his team is down late in games? What do we make of his poor red zone numbers? How can John DeFilippo fix some of his issues inside the 20? Plus, Matt and Eric look back at a random old Vikings game they watched on YouTube from 1995. Vikings fans will love this one https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nbhboaWu4NQ&feature=youtu.be