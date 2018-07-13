Britain. Just eat the sausage. (ep. 98)

The final is all set. The boys are all prepared. It’s time for the 98th edition of The Crafty Rogues!

The guys are back but this time in a brand new location in Brits. A location they’re designating The Crafty Rogues Private Members Lounge. John Cosgrove and Stephen Quinn discuss the semi finals that saw France and Croatia go through to the World Cup Final, which the guys also quickly preview. Quinno runs through the General Football News including Ronaldo no longer in Madrid, a big man down under, and Andy Carrol injured again.

Cosgrove and Quinno answer your emails including maybe the best one yet from John from Johnsonville. We get our weekly dose of Just Be Cos. Producer Jonathan/Eric Dier/11-year-old boy pops in for the MLS segment. The guys wrap the show discussing youth soccer in America and an insane Ronaldo stat. All that and more on this edition of The Crafty Rogues!

Be sure not to miss our special LIVE taping of the 100th episode where we’ll be joined by Minnesota United Head Coach Adrian Heath for a full hour at Brit’s Pub on Friday July 20th! There’ll be drink specials, giveaways, and after the taping Nicollet & Alcohol (an Oasis cover band) will perform.