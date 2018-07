Manny Hill and Derek James discuss Nemanja Bjelica’s decision to perhaps leave the NBA and return to Europe, the WNBA announced their All-Stars, and the Lynx have 3. Then Jared Dubin (@JADubin5) of various media outlets joins to discuss the Wolves’ salary cap situation, and what their options might be going forward now that they’re up against the cap. Manny and Derek also breakdown the Kawhi Leonard trade to the Raptors.