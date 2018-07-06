He looks annoying and he has no lips (ep. 97)

The guys survived the madness of Brits on Tuesday and dared to come back today for another recording of The Crafty Rogues!

The pub was a tad quieter tonight than Tuesdays Colombia/England clash but the boys were lively enough to make up the difference. John Cosgrove and Stephen Quinn, the Crafty Rogues, discuss their World Cup withdrawals before going back over the action in the Round of 16. John went 6 for 8 in his picks in the last round so we’re testing his luck again with his picks for the Quarterfinals. Stephen runs through all the football gossip including Gigi head to Paris, Ronaldo to Juve, and Wilshere to West Ham.

The boys then answer all your emails. John produces a masterclass of a Just Be Cos this week. Producer Jonathan stops by for an MLS update. The guys close out the show discussing the changing of the guard and club v country.

All that and more on this edition of The Crafty Rogues!

Be sure not to miss our special LIVE taping of the 100th episode where we’ll be joined by Minnesota United Head Coach Adrian Heath for a full hour at Brit’s Pub on Friday July 20th! There’ll be drink specials, giveaways, and after the taping Nicollet & Alcohol (an Oasis cover band) will perform.