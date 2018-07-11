Hey, Diggsy, Baby I Got Your Money feat. @JReidDraftScout + Joel Corry

Stefon Diggs’ contract extension has been a hot topic of Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings fans conversation (i.e. yelling at each other #online) recently. To get an agent’s perspective, we brought in Friend of the Program and former agent Joel Corry (@CorryJoel) of CBS Sports to tell us what he’d advise Diggs to do if he was his client. Plus we got his thoughts on the Danielle Hunter deal, why Anthony Barr’s deal might be complicated, and the time John Randle (his former client) almost screwed up his training camp holdout. Plus Jordan Reid (@JReidDraftScout) of Climbing the Pocket and Inside the Pylon chimes on the latest Purple blurbs ahead of a BUSY weekend for him.