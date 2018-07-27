Laid it off to Boy George (ep. 101)

Wow! What a response to the centenary episode! We got renewed for at least one more. Beyond that it’s anybodies guess. As for our return episode the guys remark on the excellent outing by Adrian Heath last week before diving into John’s story about getting on the score sheet. Quinno and Cosgrove then discuss the Europa League action that’s taken place and all of the transfer rumors and gossip buzzing about. The guys answer your emails and then Cosgrove gets something off his chest in this weeks Just Be Cos. Producer Jonathan presents the MLS segment. The guys wrap the show talking about how commentators can change a game, as well as Quinno sharing a life story. All that and more on this edition of The Crafty Rogues!