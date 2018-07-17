Larry Fitzgerald Jr., Maxx Williams, and new Wild players Matt Hendricks and JT Brown (ep. 160)

With NFL training camps opening in just under two weeks Doogie is back joined by some Minnesota native NFL players as well as a couple new Wild players. Darren “Doogie” Wolfson is joined by Arizona Cardinal and former Holy Angel star Larry Fitzgerald. Former Gopher Maxx Williams then talks with Doogie on this edition of The Scoop. Doogie then gets Matt Hendricks and JT Brown to stop by to discuss recently joining the Wild. Plus, lots of notes on the Wolves, Vikings, and Twins! All that and more on this edition of The Scoop!